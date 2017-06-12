NEW YORK (AP) — A former financial executive at Fox News Channel says a racial discrimination lawsuit against her is “nothing more than a meritless and reprehensible money grab.”
Lawyers for Judith Slater, who ran the accounting department at the network but was fired earlier this year when some employees alleged she ran a racially hostile environment, said in court papers filed Monday that their client sometimes used humor to lessen pressure at work.
Slater targeted the main plaintiffs in the case, Tichaona Brown, Tabrese Wright and Monica Douglas. She said they were trying to turn reality upside down by portraying a friendly relationship as hostile.
Douglas Wigdor, lawyer for the accusers, said Monday’s motion was an attempt to blame the victims.
