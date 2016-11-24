ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — An onion-packing plant in western New York has been ravaged by a fire.
No one was injured in the fire Thursday morning at Big O Farms in Elba, about 50 miles east of Niagara Falls.
Genesee (JEN’-uh-see) County Emergency Services coordinator Tim Yaeger says a nearby deer hunter spotted smoke at the farm and alerted authorities.
Firefighters from multiple counties battled the flames. A column of smoke gushed from the warehouse-like building.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura and two other players from Diamondbacks for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte
- She’s pondering relocating to Canada for long-distance love | Dear Carolyn
- Lodge Sports Grille preps new locations as existing ones go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
- Nooksack tribe boots out 300 members, faces showdown with feds WATCH
Yaeger says getting water on the fire was a challenge, with only one hydrant in the area and no sprinklers in the building. He says the building wasn’t required to have them.
A company phone rang unanswered Thursday night.
Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.