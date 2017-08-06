DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire has struck another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina, just days after a blaze struck one of the world’s tallest residential towers in the same neighborhood.
Witnesses said firefighters had already begun spraying water inside of the Tiger Tower on Sunday. Some smoke earlier hung near the tower’s top floors as those inside evacuated the building.
Emergency officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Early on Friday, a blaze hit the 86-story Torch Tower nearby. It was the second time in 2 ½ years that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 meters) tower has been ravaged by fire. The Torch, located in Dubai’s popular waterfront Marina district, also caught fire in February 2015. There were no major casualties reported in either blaze.
