LONDON (AP) — The CEO of the London Stock Exchange has offered a dire warning on the risks associated with the uncertainty of Brexit, with thousands of jobs in the balance, particularly from the lucrative business of clearing contracts.
Xavier Rolet warned lawmakers Tuesday that Brexit would potentially have a systemic impact and that many jobs associated with clearing of financial trades were at risk.
He said: “I’m not just talking about the clearing jobs themselves which number into the few thousands, but the very large array of ancillary functions… which range into far more than just a few thousand or tens of thousands of jobs.”
He says Britain’s financial services sector needs a grandfathering period of five years to “maintain, nurture and promote” what has made the U.K. economy a global performer.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.