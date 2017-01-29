Jordan Schwartz’s first career went south with the collapse of the mortgage securitization business, but he turned his love for pop culture and science fiction into a new line of work.

The financial crisis of 2008 shook the nation and forced many on Wall Street to take stock of their careers. For Jordan Schwartz, a lawyer at the 224-year-old law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, the turmoil led him to embrace his inner nerd.

Schwartz worked for more than three decades at Cadwalader, one of the oldest law practices in the country.

A partner and senior counsel, he focused primarily on mortgage securitization for large banks, which became the heart of the financial crisis after the housing bubble burst. The market for structured financial products collapsed and he had little work to do. He realized it was time to get out.

“It was a choice between starting over in the practice of law or trying something different,” said Schwartz, who is 59.

He opted for “different,” and in 2011, started Factory Entertainment, a consumer-products company that makes mementos for fans of movies and television series like “Batman vs. Superman,” “Game of Thrones,” “Ghostbusters,” “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park.”

The new business was a passion for Schwartz, a longtime devotee of pop culture and science fiction. “I like to say I was a geek before it was fashionable,” he said.

He sells a range of products for sci-fi and fantasy aficionados — such as a “Game of Thrones” plush direwolf cub, a Harley Quinn mallet and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles katana (traditional Japanese sword) — through the company’s website and at comic-book conventions like Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Character-based licensing has grown into a $113 billion industry worldwide, thanks in part to a rabid fan base for properties like Star Wars, DC and Marvel, said Rob Salkowitz, a consultant and author of “Comic-Con and the Business of Pop Culture.” But he said entrepreneurs like Schwartz risked choosing the wrong license.

“The value of the license rises and falls on the popularity of the property,” he said. “As a licensee, that’s out of your control.”

Schwartz’s early licenses were for smaller properties such as “The Princess Bride” and Garfield, but it was “The Green Hornet” that finally brought him attention in the industry. Originally a radio show in the 1930s, it was rebooted in 2011 by Sony Pictures as a feature film starring Seth Rogen.

“Word on the street was that it was not going to do very well,” Schwartz said. But he had a fondness for the 1960s TV series, which starred one of his idols, Bruce Lee. “It was an opportunity to work with Sony and show them my bona fides.”

“The Green Hornet” movie and license flopped, and the experience offered Schwartz a valuable lesson: “Don’t let your personal opinions cloud your business judgment,” he said.

But there was a silver lining. “‘The Green Hornet’ was a steppingstone to proving ourselves in the licensing business,” he said, leading to more lucrative licenses from Sony, including “Men in Black” and “Ghostbusters.”

Eric A. Thomsen, a former licensing director in the consumer-products department at Sony Pictures, worked with Schwartz on the deal for “Men in Black” and others.

“It was a bit of a risk for us because his company wasn’t proven,” Thomsen said. “I’ll be honest, he convinced me with his charm and enthusiasm.”

At Cadwalader, there were already a few clues that Schwartz was a fanboy. Lawrence D. Rubenstein, a managing counsel at Wells Fargo, worked with Schwartz for about 25 years and remembers a lightsaber prop displayed in Schwartz’s office.

“He had been thinking of this kind of thing for a while,” Rubenstein said. “It was obvious he had a passion.”

The lightsaber was a leftover from a failed investment Schwartz made in 2001 in a company called Master Replicas, which made detailed replicas of Star Wars props but eventually folded.

“One of my take-aways from Master Replicas is that if I was going to go into business again,” Schwartz said, “it would be entirely on my own and not have someone lose business for me.”

So when the time was right, he left Wall Street for a second career in the collectible toy business.

Practicing law provided a few tools Schwartz said he applied to his new venture, including “a 24/7 work ethic and a scrupulous attention to detail.”

“In structured finance, transactions always close, so you had to get focused and you had to hustle,” he said. “Take that and bring it into a sleepy toy business.”

Leveraging his success with Sony Pictures, Schwartz was able to make Factory Entertainment profitable in 2013 while keeping costs low with a lean staff of eight in Concord, Calif.

But he still keeps his ties to Wall Street, maintaining an office in New York at Cadwalader and working as a board member of the Structured Finance Industry Group, a trade organization.

“I worked with clients and industry groups to analyze the problems that led to the crisis,” he said. “I did things like that to help the markets come back.”

His second career has taught him to be more flexible, letting go of 18-hour work days for himself and his staff.

“It’s not reasonable to expect that same sort of 100 percent commitment day and night that you expect from young lawyers on Wall Street,” he said.

He said the collectibles business helped him develop a thick skin, too. Wall Street clients never complained about his work, but his fellow fanboys could be very demanding when it came to their favorite comic-book superheroes.

“There is small number of people who like to vent their spleen on the internet,” he said, “but below that, there is a mountain of people who are happy.”

And it is those satisfied customers who serve as a reminder of what led to his second career, he said.

“I’m very fortunate,” he said. “I’m not insensitive enough to forget that a lot of people suffered greatly during the Great Recession and still are.”