WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit April 21 $19,808,747 Statutory debt limit $19,808,772 Total public debt outstanding April 21 $19,846,252 Operating balance April 21 $213,518 Interest fiscal year 2017 thru March $145,389 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $126,239 Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru March -$535,641 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$459,361 Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru March $1,473,137 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $1,476,218 Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru March $1,999,991 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $1,935,579 Gold assets in March $11,041