WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit March 29 $19,808,747
Statutory debt limit $19,808,772
Total public debt outstanding March 29 $19,845,826
Operating balance March 29 $63,101
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Feb $115,518
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $102,355
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Feb -$348,984
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$351,318
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Feb $1,256,553
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $1,248,371
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Feb $1,605,537
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $1,599,689
Gold assets in Feb $11,041
