WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit March 29 $19,808,747 Statutory debt limit $19,808,772 Total public debt outstanding March 29 $19,845,826 Operating balance March 29 $63,101 Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Feb $115,518 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $102,355 Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Feb -$348,984 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$351,318 Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Feb $1,256,553 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $1,248,371 Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Feb $1,605,537 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $1,599,689 Gold assets in Feb $11,041