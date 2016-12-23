WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Dec. 22
|$19,840,080
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Dec. 22
|$19,877,450
|Operating balance Dec. 22
|$377,197
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Nov
|$48,594
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$41,373
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Nov
|-$180,843
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$201,107
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Nov
|$421,567
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$416,014
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Nov
|$602,410
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$617,121
|Gold assets in Nov
|$11,041
