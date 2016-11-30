WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 29 $19,894,778 Statutory debt limit Suspended Total public debt outstanding Nov. 29 $19,930,699 Operating balance Nov. 29 $413,013 Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Oct $23,403 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $20,005 Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Oct -$44,192 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$136,558 Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Oct $221,692 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $211,046 Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Oct $265,884 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $347,604 Gold assets in Oct $11,041