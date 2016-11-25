WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 23
|$19,862,057
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Nov. 23
|$19,897,994
|Operating balance Nov. 23
|$386,683
|Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Oct
|$23,403
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$20,005
|Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Oct
|-$44,192
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|-$136,558
|Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Oct
|$221,692
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$211,046
|Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Oct
|$265,884
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$347,604
|Gold assets in Oct
|$11,041
