Share story

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 23 $19,862,057
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Nov. 23 $19,897,994
Operating balance Nov. 23 $386,683
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Oct $23,403
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $20,005
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Oct -$44,192
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$136,558
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Oct $221,692
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $211,046
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Oct $265,884
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $347,604
Gold assets in Oct $11,041
The Associated Press