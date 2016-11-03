Share story

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 2 $19,733,711
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Nov. 2 $19,769,622
Operating balance Nov. 2 $371,894
Interest fiscal year 2016 $240,722
Interest pvs fiscal year $223,680
Deficit fiscal year 2016 $587,412
Deficit pvs fiscal year $439,089
Receipts fiscal year 2016 $3,266,688
Receipts pvs fiscal year $3,248,701
Outlays fiscal year 2016 $3,854,100
Outlays pvs fiscal year $3,687,790
Gold assets in Sept $11,041
