WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 2 $19,733,711 Statutory debt limit Suspended Total public debt outstanding Nov. 2 $19,769,622 Operating balance Nov. 2 $371,894 Interest fiscal year 2016 $240,722 Interest pvs fiscal year $223,680 Deficit fiscal year 2016 $587,412 Deficit pvs fiscal year $439,089 Receipts fiscal year 2016 $3,266,688 Receipts pvs fiscal year $3,248,701 Outlays fiscal year 2016 $3,854,100 Outlays pvs fiscal year $3,687,790 Gold assets in Sept $11,041