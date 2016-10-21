WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Oct. 20
|$19,750,573
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Oct. 20
|$19,785,585
|Operating balance Oct. 20
|$433,309
|Interest fiscal year 2016
|$240,722
|Interest pvs fiscal year
|$223,680
|Deficit fiscal year 2016
|$587,412
|Deficit pvs fiscal year
|$439,089
|Receipts fiscal year 2016
|$3,266,688
|Receipts pvs fiscal year
|$3,248,701
|Outlays fiscal year 2016
|$3,854,100
|Outlays pvs fiscal year
|$3,687,790
|Gold assets in Sept
|$11,041
