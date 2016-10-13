WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Oct. 12 $19,653,865 Statutory debt limit Suspended Total public debt outstanding Oct. 12 $19,688,682 Operating balance Oct. 12 $342,875 Interest fiscal year 2016 thru Aug $257,688 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $234,680 Deficit fiscal year 2016 thru Aug $620,771 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year $529,959 Receipts fiscal year 2016 thru Aug $2,910,151 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,883,250 Outlays fiscal year 2016 thru Aug $3,530,922 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $3,413,210 Gold assets in Aug $11,041