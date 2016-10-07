Share story

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Oct. 6 $19,653,805
Statutory debt limit Suspended
Total public debt outstanding Oct. 6 $19,688,774
Operating balance Oct. 6 $360,503
Interest fiscal year 2016 thru Aug $257,688
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $234,680
Deficit fiscal year 2016 thru Aug $620,771
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year $529,959
Receipts fiscal year 2016 thru Aug $2,910,151
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,883,250
Outlays fiscal year 2016 thru Aug $3,530,922
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $3,413,210
Gold assets in Aug $11,041
