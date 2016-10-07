WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
|Total public debt subject to limit Oct. 6
|$19,653,805
|Statutory debt limit
|Suspended
|Total public debt outstanding Oct. 6
|$19,688,774
|Operating balance Oct. 6
|$360,503
|Interest fiscal year 2016 thru Aug
|$257,688
|Interest same period pvs fiscal year
|$234,680
|Deficit fiscal year 2016 thru Aug
|$620,771
|Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
|$529,959
|Receipts fiscal year 2016 thru Aug
|$2,910,151
|Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
|$2,883,250
|Outlays fiscal year 2016 thru Aug
|$3,530,922
|Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
|$3,413,210
|Gold assets in Aug
|$11,041
