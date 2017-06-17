A longtime retail fixture in North Seattle is closing under pressure from rising wages, changing consumer habits, and more. Also: U of O sports star and ex-Seahawk lends his voice to Nintendo esports. And, Spain’s government opens an Amazon store to spur exports of delicacies.

The Weaving Works, a fiber-arts store that’s been a North Seattle fixture for more than 40 years, will be closing at the end of July.

“We simply do not make enough in sales and class fees to be able to continue operating a brick-and-mortar store,” the store’s owner and staff members wrote in an announcement on its website.

More broadly, they said, the store is closing because “Seattle is no longer an environment where our business model works.”

Their explanation went on to say: “The aggregate effect of rising costs of doing business, consumer-purchasing shifts, less accessibility for out-of-Seattle patrons, and the inability to support skilled employees financially has just been too much for our business to overcome.”

The store, founded in 1974 by owner and professional weaver Marcy Johnson, offers supplies used for knitting, crocheting, felting, weaving, spinning, dyeing and other fiber arts; it also offers classes. It operated in the University District for four decades before moving three years ago to its current Roosevelt neighborhood location near Interstate 5.

Store employees are making roughly minimum wage, said Jessica Owens, store manager. It’s hard to maintain a knowledgeable staff when minimum wage doesn’t equate to a living wage in a city like Seattle, she added.

For every dollar increase in the minimum wage, it takes one day’s worth of sales to make up that monthly difference in payroll costs, Owens said. Yet, the minimum wage still isn’t enough for employees to live on.

The store employs three full-time and one part-time staffer, down from more than 20 seven years ago, Owens said.

The store also previously had parking lots, but when it moved to its Roosevelt location, it couldn’t find a lot that it could afford — another hit for a store that draws customers from well outside the Seattle area.

In addition to its brick-and-mortar store, Weaving Works has sold online for years. It’s possible the store could continue as an online-only venture, though that depends on where key staff members end up and if they’re willing to try that, she said.

Historically, “We’re a go-to place for in-person help and consultation,” Owens said. “And that’s just not sustainable any more.”

The last day of retail operations for the store will be July 29, although classes will continue through the end of August. Shorter hours will be in effect starting June 21.

“We’re trying to be upbeat and handle this as gracefully as we possibly can. Basically, we’re all looking for work at this point, too, while we’re trying to do right by our customers,” Owens said.

She said Weaving Works is being vocal about its challenges in the hope that might “open people’s eyes about how their dollars count and in which ways,” she said. “And that people who do work in small businesses like this are doing it out of a great deal of love.”

— Janet I. Tu: jtu@seattletimes.com

Sports star lends voice to esports

LOS ANGELES — Jordan Kent strides past giant displays of Super Mario, wading through Nintendo employees and fans in the Japanese company’s gargantuan booth at the E3 trade show.

“That’s one of the most exciting things I’ve done for work,” he said.

The thing was giving live commentary on a slate of Nintendo video tournaments in Los Angeles last week, lending his voice to competitive matches of “Splatoon,” “Arms” and “Pokken.”

Kent is in an unusual position for someone diving into esports, as competitive video gaming is known: He has been at the heights of the other kind of sport.

At the University of Oregon, Kent was the school’s first three-sport letter winner since World War II, competing in track, basketball and football.

He was drafted by the Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2007 draft, spending two years on the fringes of the roster, appearing in nine games. He was out of the NFL a year later, and today works as a broadcaster in Portland for Comcast SportsNet.

Kent is also a lifelong fan of Nintendo, a habit that began when his family got an NES console when he was 5 years old.

“The game play is so fun, the whole philosophy of having fun,” he said. “The characters become part of who you are.”

Kent got on the Japanese gaming giant’s radar via Twitter. An Oregon alumnus working at the company saw his posts about Nintendo and invited Kent up for a tour of the company’s North American headquarters in Redmond. Kent returned the favor at Oregon’s football facility in Eugene.

At some point, esports came up, a conversation that this year turned into an invitation to call Nintendo’s tournaments at E3.

Kent studied up, streaming esports broadcasts on his tablet while cooking, and playing audio of matches in his car on long drives. Over time, he got the rhythm. Another trip to Redmond to get some training from Nintendo’s experts helped, too.

He also drew from the advice of former Sonics play-by-play sportscaster and current voice of the Trail Blazers, Kevin Calabro. “The most important thing you want to do is be entertaining and authentic,” Kent says.

If the wave of congratulatory handshakes from Nintendo employees after Wednesday’s last match was any indication, he pulled that off.

He knows there can be a bit of a cultural divide when esports come up. Some traditional sports fans bristle when competitive video gaming uses the same terminology, an alleged geeky invasion of the athletic realm.

Kent, 32, chalks that up to a generational split. People enjoy sports like basketball or baseball because they played as a kid, or grew up around the game, he says. Even if they can’t dunk like LeBron James or throw Felix Hernandez’s changeup, they can appreciate the skill involved.

It’s similar in esports, he said. “These people put hours and hours of time into something, developing a skill, and [you’re] able to watch those skills in a very exciting and captivating way,” Kent said.

“Every generation after us will have been exposed to this their entire lives.”

He gestures to a packed show floor. “I look at this audience. They are as passionate as any in sports. It’s a very exciting time.”

— Matt Day: mday@seattletimes.com

Government goods in Amazon store

Amazon.com, long a platform for private companies of all stripes, has become a marketplace for governments’ commercial forays too.

The Spanish government’s export promotion agency, ICEX, has launched an online store on Amazon’s Spanish, U.K. and German websites to peddle olive oil, Ibérico ham and other Spanish fare.

Dubbed “Foods and Wines from Spain,” its products come from the small and medium-size companies that make up a significant portion of the southern European country’s economy and that are driving an export-led recovery from the depths of the financial crisis.

The store opens as Amazon — often criticized for destroying retail jobs and bulldozing competitors — seeks to highlight the economic upsides of its platform for independent merchants. Amazon’s sprawling marketplace, the company says, allows entrepreneurs to create jobs and promote their merchandise across the e-commerce giant’s global footprint.

Marisa Poncela, Spain’s secretary of commerce, said in a statement that the initiative can help bring traditional sectors of the economy into e-commerce.

There are more than 1,500 items from 170 Spanish companies in the store. That includes a 9-pound leg of Iberian ham for about $134, canned Galician style octopus, and bubbly cava from Catalonia.