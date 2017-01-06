DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 100,000 older trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
The recall includes driver or passenger air bags in certain 2009 Chrysler Aspen and Dodge Durango SUVs, some 2010 Ram 3500 chassis cabs, and certain 2005-2009 Ram 2500 pickups.
Takata inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into vehicles. As many as 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured.
Dealers will replace the inflators. Fiat Chrysler says parts are now available. Owners will get letters starting Jan. 12.
So far more than 42 million vehicles in the U.S. have been recalled to replace Takata inflators in what’s the largest auto recall in U.S. history. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.
