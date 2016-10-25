MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles increased its earnings forecast after returning to a profit in the third quarter, driven by strong results in North America.
Fiat Chrysler reported Tuesday an adjusted net profit of 606 million euros ($659 million), compared with a loss of 387 million euros in the same period last year. Revenues were flat at 26.8 billion euros, with deliveries down marginally to 1.12 million units.
The group raised its profit forecasts to above 2.3 billion euros from above 2 billion euros, while confirming net revenues of above 112 billion euros.
North America accounted for two-thirds of revenues, notwithstanding an 8 percent decrease in shipments as the carmaker realigns its product offer in favor of Jeep and Ram.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' 'incompetent debacle' of a tie with the Cardinals
- What’s up with these creepy clowns?
- Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Seahawks' offensive line 'is not that good'
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
Results in Europe and Asia and for luxury brand Maserati showed improvements.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.