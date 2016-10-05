BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The federal government is using a new assessment of mineral resources on 10 million acres in six Western states to decide whether to ban potential mining on the land to protect an imperiled bird.
Scientists completed the 800-page review requested by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and it was released Tuesday. It looks at areas with high numbers of sage grouse and high-quality habitat for the bird.
The BLM says the study will help it evaluate the economic and environmental trade-offs of withdrawing the public lands from mining in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming for 20 years.
The agency plans to release a draft environmental impact statement in December outlining possible alternatives.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Oregon assistant coach says Ducks' 12-year win streak vs. Huskies 'not going to end'
Sage grouse have declined throughout their range, but industry groups fear losing access to minerals.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.