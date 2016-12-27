NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York say three Chinese nationals profited from insider information about mergers and acquisitions by hacking into the networks of law firms working on the deals.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara says the three men made over $4 million in profits by buying stock in companies that were about to be acquired and then selling the shares after the acquisitions were announced.
He says they got the insider information between April 2014 and late 2015 by hacking into the email systems of international law firms with offices in New York.
One defendant, Iat Hong, was arrested Monday in Hong Kong. Two others, Bo Zheng and Chin Hung, have not been arrested.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says WR Tyler Lockett has 'great surgery' to repair broken tibia and fibula
Information about defense attorneys for the three wasn’t immediately available.
The targeted law firms aren’t named in the indictment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.