CAMERON, La. (AP) — Federal regulators say a pipeline is leaking natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to the leak, reported Wednesday, in waters roughly 30 miles southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.
Federal authorities say the leak is less than a mile southeast of Platform West Cameron-165, currently shut, in about 48 feet of water. The sheen was last reported to be about 1 mile across and 10 miles long, and the operator estimated the spill volume to be roughly 750 gallons.
The pipeline is operated by Houston-based Kinetica Partners LLC.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos sold out for UW speech; WSU event canceled due to weather
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.