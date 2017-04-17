How the District of Columbia and the states rank in per capita federal taxes.

U.S. residents paid Uncle Sam an average of $8,943 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016.

Here’s a look at how the District of Columbia and the states rank in per capita federal taxes:

1. District of Columbia: $36,569

2. Delaware: $16,322

3. Minnesota: $14,624

4. Massachusetts: $14,516

5. Connecticut: $13,773

6. New Jersey: $12,852

7. New York: $11,758

8. Illinois: $10,814

9. Ohio: $10,735

10. Maryland: $10,455

11. Rhode Island: $10,316

12. Washington: $9,669

13. Nebraska: $9,566

14.California: $9,305

15. Pennsylvania: $9,179

16. Colorado: $9,030

17. Missouri: $8,986

18. North Dakota: $8,621

19. Louisiana: $8,490

20. Tennessee: $8,481

21. South Dakota: $8,398

22. Florida: $8,366

23. Virginia: $8,323

24. Arkansas: $8,318

25. New Hampshire: $8,180

26. Wisconsin: $8,115

27. Texas: $7,858

28. Indiana: $7,694

29. Kansas: $7,676

30. Michigan: $7,405

31. Oregon: $7,268

32. Georgia: $7,211

33. Alaska: $7,171

34. North Carolina: $7,133

35. Wyoming: $7,128

36. Iowa: $7,026

37. Kentucky: $6,848

38. Vermont: $6,728

39. Nevada: $6,372

40. Utah: $6,291

41. Oklahoma: $5,803

42. Idaho: $5,769

43. Hawaii: $5,505

44. Montana: $5,504

45. Arizona: $5,446

46. Maine: $5,432

47. Alabama: $4,874

48. South Carolina: $4,685

49. New Mexico: $4,032

50. Mississippi: $3,901

51. West Virginia: $3,616

Sources: IRS, Census Bureau.