RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say the majority of adverse environmental impacts from a proposed natural gas pipeline that would cross West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina could be avoided, minimized or mitigated.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission included the finding in its draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which was released Friday.
Dominion Energy vice president of pipeline construction Leslie Hartz says the company believes the draft report confirms that “the project can be built in an environmentally responsible way.”
A coalition of community and environmental groups, however, criticized the commission’s findings.
Dominion Energy is partnering with other energy companies on the approximately 600-mile-long project. The commission has the final say on interstate pipelines. It is accepting public comment on the draft report until April 6.
