TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal regulators say that environmental impacts of a proposed roughly 120-mile (193-kilometer), $1.2 billion natural gas pipeline from northeastern Pennsylvania to New Jersey would be “effectively limited.”
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday issued its final environmental impact study for the PennEast pipeline. The report outlines several areas of concern, including trace amounts of arsenic in some rocks the pipeline would cross and potential threats to endangered species.
But the report says PennEast is proposing mitigation efforts like well monitoring and avoiding endangered animal habitats.
The project is fiercely opposed by environmental groups who say it would irreversibly damage the landscape. New Jersey Sierra Club director Jeff Tittel called the report a “sham.”
PennEast spokeswoman Pat Kornick praised the report and says it’s the final federal regulatory hurdle.
