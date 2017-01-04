BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal grand jury in North Dakota is looking into a violent November clash between Dakota Access pipeline opponents and officers in which one woman was seriously injured.
Attorney Ralph Hurvitz says pipeline opponent Steve Martinez has been ordered to testify regarding New York resident Sophia Wilansky’s arm injury due to an explosion.
Protesters say she was injured by a grenade thrown by police, while authorities say she was hurt by a small propane tank that protesters rigged to explode.
Martinez, who is from Williston, North Dakota, says he’ll refuse to testify and is prepared to be arrested.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
Grand jury proceedings are closed to the public. U.S. Attorney Chris Myers declined comment.
Pipeline opponents worry the four-state, $3.8 billion project will harm the environment. The pipeline developer disputes that.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.