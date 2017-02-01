BusinessNation & World Fed leaves key rate unchanged at time of solid economic gains but heightened uncertainty Originally published February 1, 2017 at 11:01 am Share story The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Fed leaves key rate unchanged at time of solid economic gains but heightened uncertainty. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryFed leaves rates alone and gives no hint of when it may hike Previous StoryInsurers shrink from exchanges as lawmakers mull changes
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.