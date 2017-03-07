AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Federal Elections Commission is questioning last-minute expenditures by a pro-Donald Trump super PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean.
The FEC says the Making Maine Great Again PAC may have violated 24-hour reporting rules. Previously, the FEC asked the PAC to clarify contributions that appeared to be too large, and the PAC acknowledged reporting errors.
Linda Bean’s contributions garnered calls for a national boycott of L.L. Bean and a tweet from Trump supporting the Freeport, Maine-based outdoors retailer.
The PAC’s chairman contends its paperwork is now “crystal clear.”
Most Read Stories
- Hit man in San Antonio murder-for-hire slaying set to die
- Dick’s Drive-In to open new location — and you can vote on where
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
- Three locally made whiskeys named among best in U.S.
- Seattle and Eastside home prices, after brief slowdown, surge to record highs
The PAC originally reported that Linda Bean donated $60,000. Revised reports show she actually contributed $25,000 while her sister gave $20,000.
The FEC has the power to bring penalties but rarely does.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.