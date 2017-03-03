U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to reduce nighttime trips to the bathroom.
The treatment is a nasal spray intended for adults who wake up at least twice at night to urinate.
The Food and Drug Administration said Friday the spray — called Noctiva — is not approved to treat all causes of frequent nighttime urination, so doctors must determine the cause and best treatment for each person.
It is approved specifically for a condition caused by such things as chronic heart failure, poorly controlled diabetes and bladder and prostate problems, as well as some medications.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Costco is hiking membership fees
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.