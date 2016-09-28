WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have approved a first-of-a-kind implant that can help some diabetes patients manage their disease, freeing them from the ordeal of constantly monitoring their blood sugar.
The so-called artificial pancreas continuously measures blood sugar and automatically delivers insulin, a hormone needed to turn food into energy.
The device from Medtronic is approved for patients with Type 1 diabetes, a condition diagnosed during childhood that prevents insulin production. Those patients face increased risks of dangerously high blood-sugar levels, heart disease and many other health problems.
Type 1 diabetes patients now have to manage their insulin through injections or a drug pump.
The new MiniMed device consists of a drug pump, a sensor that measures blood sugar and a catheter that delivers the insulin.
