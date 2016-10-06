A new privacy proposal up for a vote this month will require broadband providers like Verizon and Comcast to get your permission before sharing with advertisers the websites or apps you’ve been using.

The Federal Communication Commission has changed its broadband-privacy plan since it was initially proposed in March. The FCC explained the revision Thursday and plans to vote on it Oct. 27.

The wireless and cable industries had complained that under the initial plan, they would be more heavily regulated than digital-ad behemoths like Google and Facebook, who are monitored by a different agency, the Federal Trade Commission.

The revised proposal says broadband providers don’t have to get permission from customers ahead of time to use some information deemed “non-sensitive,” like names and addresses. Customers can still say no.