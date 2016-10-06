A new privacy proposal up for a vote this month will require broadband providers like Verizon and Comcast to get your permission before sharing with advertisers the websites or apps you’ve been using.
The Federal Communication Commission has changed its broadband-privacy plan since it was initially proposed in March. The FCC explained the revision Thursday and plans to vote on it Oct. 27.
The wireless and cable industries had complained that under the initial plan, they would be more heavily regulated than digital-ad behemoths like Google and Facebook, who are monitored by a different agency, the Federal Trade Commission.
The revised proposal says broadband providers don’t have to get permission from customers ahead of time to use some information deemed “non-sensitive,” like names and addresses. Customers can still say no.
Most Read Stories
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- Seattle company looks for recruits who will work for a Tesla Model 3
- Citizen watchdog calls out Seattle City Council for blurring lines with advocacy groups | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.