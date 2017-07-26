ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The FBI is investigating the death of a Utah woman stemming from a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship traveling in U.S. waters off Alaska.
Princess Cruises says in a statement that the death occurred Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess but didn’t provide more details or immediately return calls. The 3,400-passenger ship arrived in Alaska’s capital city of Juneau on Wednesday, but passengers didn’t immediately get off.
FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier says no arrests have yet been made, but a team was heading to Juneau. She says the agency is required to step in when such deaths occur in international or U.S. waters.
Princess says the Emerald Princess departed Seattle on Sunday to begin a weeklong cruise.
___
Associated Press writer Becky Bohrer in Juneau contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to show the cruise ship had 3,400 passengers, not 3,000.