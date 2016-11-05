WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Several far-right Polish groups have protested outside Facebook’s office in Warsaw after the social networking site temporarily blocked their profiles.

About 120 people demonstrated in the Polish capital Saturday afternoon, denouncing what they said was “censorship.”

Facebook recently blocked the profiles of far-right nationalist groups ahead of nationalist demonstrations on Independence Day next Friday, Nov. 11. In recent years, extremist groups have clashed violently with police on the annual holiday. Facebook has since unblocked the profiles.

Those at the rally in Warsaw called on Facebook to respect the freedom of expression as guaranteed in Polish law. Krzysztof Bosak of the National Movement told the protesters: “What Facebook does is not in line with our constitutional rights.”

Other groups at the rally included the National Radical Camp and All-Polish Youth.