TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey family whose son got his foot stuck in a mall escalator and had to have his toes amputated has filed a lawsuit.
Celestino Rivas and Maria Jimenez say in the suit filed last month that their then-7-year-old son was left disabled and disfigured by the December 2014 accident at the Oxford Valley Mall in Pennsylvania.
The Simon Property Group owns the mall and declined to comment. The Schindler Corp. made the escalator and didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2jvjcnn) that the boy’s right foot was dragged into a gap between the step he was standing on and the edge of the escalator.
He later had to have the toes on his right foot amputated.
