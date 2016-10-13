The 121-year-old Austrian crystal maker is trying to refashion intself into a tech company.

WATTENS, Austria —

A group of millennial programmers swapped jokes recently in their office’s well-stocked kitchen while preparing salads for a weekly barbecue. Others mingled around a new foosball table, playfully arguing over the prospective teams.

The budding entrepreneurs had arrived at the space — replete with fridges crammed with craft beer and a $3,000 coffee maker — only late last year.

“When we moved in, we weren’t sure this place was for us,” said Valentin Schuetz, 24, a founder of Gronda, a smartphone application for hotels to use when recruiting staff members. “I mean, we’re literally in the middle of nowhere.”

Here, in this bucolic village nestled in the Austrian Alps, a co-working space sits in the original 19th-century manufacturing compound of a decidedly old-school manufacturer — Swarovski, the crystal company. The project is part of an unusual effort to refashion Swarovski into, of all things, a tech company.

Fearful of cheap Chinese competition and wary of a profitable complacency that has felled giants in the past — Eastman Kodak, destroyed by digital cameras, is often cited — the company is developing new crystals that double as solar panels or that change color when tapped with a finger. It has revamped how it sells online, invested millions in high-tech machinery and signed partnerships with smartwatch makers like Misfit.

Swarovski has also hired Silicon Valley advisers and sent executives to the U.S. West Coast to meet venture capitalists and others, trying to add a little tech pizazz to a business whose roots date to the days of buggy whips.

“Tech companies can disrupt whole industries within a couple of months,” said Markus Langes-Swarovski, 42, chairman of the board of the Swarovski Group and a great-great-grandson of the founder. “We need to do that to ourselves before it happens to us.”

To many, Swarovski’s tech dream seems an odd strategy for a 121-year-old crystal maker better known for its (sometimes ostentatious) figurines, designer jewelry and even a $2,000 Cinderella slipper. It also raises questions about whether it is an industry suited to embracing the hoodies, startup incubators and other trappings that have given Silicon Valley global cachet.

“Big legacy companies want to reinvent themselves for the digital era,” said Julian Birkinshaw, a professor entrepreneurship at the London Business School. “Few, if any, have been successful at it.”

Within Swarovski, which is owned by members of the extended Swarovski family, the revamp was not a slam dunk. Family shareholders were concerned that Langes-Swarovski and his executives were merely jumping on the Silicon Valley bandwagon, forgoing the company’s heritage for the chance to mingle with West Coast technorati.

Some were skeptical that the company, which employs more than 31,000 people and owns retail stores from New York to New Delhi, would benefit from shifting toward sensors and startups rather than focusing on making shiny crystal.

The reluctance was compounded by the fact that Swarovski was far from facing ruin. The company’s annual revenue reached $3.8 billion in 2015, up 10 percent from the previous year. Swarovski does not disclose its profit.

“It was hard to get the family on board,” said Langes-Swarovski, who in 2002 at the age of 28 took over the company from his father. “And of course, it still is.”

The crystal maker, which has avidly guarded its trade secrets for more than a century, rarely gives a glimpse into its inner workings.

The company’s manufacturing center is usually off-limits even to most Swarovski employees. One enters via a high-security revolving door that would not seem out of place in a spy movie.

More industrially functional than catwalk chic, the campus was dotted with people driving forklifts, shuttling boxes of crystal and other raw materials between buildings.

At one new production line, two robotic arms, painted bright yellow, spun in a midair ballet as workers checked the gauges while Kings of Leon, the rock group, played on the radio.

In another building, several 3-D printers whirred away, producing spare parts and prototypes of jewelry designs. Engineers kept watch over machines that were originally built for the semiconductor industry but have since been modified to pump out minuscule crystals, some barely visible when held on a fingertip.

Only a disused, shabby warehouse — one of the company’s original buildings — harked to the company’s past.

The revamp at Swarovski began with small steps. Starting in 2013, a team of engineers spent a combined 50,000 hours and almost $5 million to build a production line that made smaller batches of crystals, at a cheaper price, to compete better with Chinese rivals and to meet demand for smaller orders.

Swarovski’s tech development, marketing and sales teams also were given more independence to try new ideas.

In 2014, one engineer — part of an 80-person research-and-development team in Wattens — stumbled onto a way to turn a Swar­ovski crystal into a solar cell. After some tweaks, including making the crystal round and thinner to meet jewelry standards, Swarovski signed a deal with Misfit, which sells smartwatches and other wearable gadgets, to build the world’s first solar-powered fitness tracker. It went on sale in early 2015.

Taking the concept further, Swarovski’s scientists, spurred by the Misfit deal, created another crystal this year that changed color when touched, using sensors built into the crystal. The technique was on display at the Met Gala in May when the actress Freida Pinto wore a crystal-studded gown designed by Tory Burch, the first time Swarovski’s color-changing technology had been used in a fashion design.

“We created a solar cell that isn’t boring,” said Michael Hutter, head of the applied research group behind the technology. “We want to be the missing link between the tech and fashion industries.”

Last summer, Langes-Swarovski and a dozen members of his management team flew to Silicon Valley for a weeklong field trip.

Emanuel Riccabona, a Swarovski executive who took part in the West Coast visit, said the management team members left California with their heads spinning — and a plan to build a wider digital community with Swarovski at the center.

That included creating a new e-commerce service aimed at making the company an online hub for third-party jewelers — a relatively cheap way to sell more jewelry, bags and other fashion items without having to invest in costly new retail stores.

Another lesson from the Silicon Valley trip, which was arranged by a former senior executive at Apple who is now advising Swarovski, was to focus more on partnerships that could give the company access to new tech ideas and trends. Such collaborations were not previously part of the company’s DNA.

That led to an investment of roughly $5 million to refurbish Swarovski’s original manufacturing plant into the co-working office for startups, Destination Wattens, named after the village of 8,000 people.

The 19th-century building also houses a Fab Lab, or high-tech DIY space including 3-D printers, robotic arms and other equipment used by local schools, Swarovski apprentices and anyone else who wants to tinker.

In its first year, the space has focused mostly on building a community of 20-something programmers and other digital natives willing to move to this village. Swarovski plans to invest eventually in some of the startups, as well as to run its own tech programs.

For Lukas Kinigadner, a Wattens native who once worked at the Swarovski factory, the company’s willingness to be more collaborative is a change from his childhood, when there were few job opportunities beyond crystal making. Today, Kinigadner, 32, is running his own text-recognition startup, Anyline, which he began in 2013 and which now employs 23 people in the Swarovski co-working space and in Vienna.

In February, his startup received more than $200,000 in investments from a separate Swarovski family fund.

“People now recognize that something is going on here with technology,” he said.