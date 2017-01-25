2017 Mercedes-Benz S550 Cabriolet

BASE PRICE: $131,400.

PRICE AS TESTED: $160,375.

TYPE: Front-engine, rear-wheel drive, four-passenger, subcompact convertible.

ENGINE: 4.7-liter, double overhead cam, twin-turbocharged V8.

MILEAGE: 17 (city), 25 (highway).

TOP SPEED: 155 mph.

LENGTH: 197.9 inches.

WHEELBASE: 115.9 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 4,819 pounds.

BUILT AT: Germany.

OPTIONS: Burmester high-end 3D surround sound system $6,400; sport package (includes brushed aluminum sport pedals, side skirts, AMG wheels) $5,900; premium package (includes multicontour front seats with massage, surround view system, head up display, rapid heating for front seats) $3,500; design porcelain/deep sea blue Nappa leather seats $3,250; Night View Assist Plus $2,260; driver assistance package (includes speed limit assist, active lane keeping, active blind spot assist) $2,250; warmth and comfort package (includes heated front armrests, steering wheel and rear seats, wood and leather sport steering wheel) $1,990; headlamps with Swarkovski crystal $1,750; upgrade to 20-inch, AMG multispoke wheels $750.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $925.