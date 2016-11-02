2017 Volvo S90 T6 AWD Inscription
BASE PRICE: $46,950 for T5 FWD; $52,950 for T6 AWD.
PRICE AS TESTED: $64,405.
TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel drive, five-passenger, mid-size luxury sedan.
ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged and supercharged, direct injection four-cylinder.
MILEAGE: 22 mpg (city), 31 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 130 mph.
LENGTH: 195.4 inches.
WHEELBASE: 115.8 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 4,080 pounds.
BUILT IN: Sweden.
OPTIONS: Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system $2,650; Inscription package (includes active bending headlights, illuminated, aluminum sill plates, Nappa leather upholstery, leather gearshift knob, Inscription grille, heated and ventilated front seats, power, folding rear headrests) $2,500; vision package (includes surround view camera, blind spot information system, cross traffic alert) $1,950; climate package (includes heated windshield nozzles, heated rear outboard seats) $1,050; convenience package (includes power trunklid, 12-volt power outlet in trunk, park assist) $1,000; 20-inch, eight-spoke wheels $750; metallic exterior paint $560.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $995.
