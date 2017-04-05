2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring
BASE PRICE: $29,605 for base model; $32,905 for EX-L; $35,955 for Touring.
AS TESTED: $36,830.
TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel-drive, five-passenger, gasoline-electric hybrid, mid-size sedan.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, Atkinson cycle four-cylinder with i-VTEC mated to two electric motors and a 1.3-kilowatt hour, lithium ion battery pack.
MILEAGE: 49 mpg (city), 47 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 112 mph.
LENGTH: 194.1 inches.
WHEELBASE: 109.3 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 3,300 pounds.
BUILT AT: Japan.
OPTIONS: None.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $875.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.