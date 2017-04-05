2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

BASE PRICE: $29,605 for base model; $32,905 for EX-L; $35,955 for Touring.

AS TESTED: $36,830.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel-drive, five-passenger, gasoline-electric hybrid, mid-size sedan.

ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, Atkinson cycle four-cylinder with i-VTEC mated to two electric motors and a 1.3-kilowatt hour, lithium ion battery pack.

MILEAGE: 49 mpg (city), 47 mpg (highway).

TOP SPEED: 112 mph.

LENGTH: 194.1 inches.

WHEELBASE: 109.3 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,300 pounds.

BUILT AT: Japan.

OPTIONS: None.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $875.