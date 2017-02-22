2017 GMC Acadia Denali AWD
BASE PRICE: $29,070 for SL; $32,450 for SLE-1 FWD; $34,375 for SLE-1 AWD; $35,070 for SLE-2 FWD; $37,070 for SLE-2 AWD; $38,350 for SLT-1; $41,750 for SLT-2 FWD; $43,750 for SLT-2 AWD; $45,070 for Denali FWD; $47,070 for Denali AWD.
PRICE AS TESTED: $50,985.
TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel drive, six-passenger, mid-size sport utility vehicle.
ENGINE: 3.6-liter, double overhead cam, direct injection V-6 with VVT.
MILEAGE: 18 mpg (city), 25 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 115 mph.
LENGTH: 193.6 inches.
WHEELBASE: 112.5 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 3,956 pounds.
BUILT AT: Spring Hill, Tenn.
OPTIONS: Technology package (includes adaptive cruise control, surround vision system, automatic collision preparation) $1,395; chassis continuously variable real-time damping $1,200; Iridium metallic exterior paint $395.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $925.
