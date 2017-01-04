2017 Ford Fusion Platinum Energi

BASE PRICE: $31,120 for SE; $32,120 for Titanium; $39,120 for Platinum.

PRICE AS TESTED: $39,995.

TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel drive, five-passenger, mid-size, plug-in, gasoline-electric hybrid sedan.

ENGINE: 2-liter, Atkinson cycle, inline four cylinder mated to 118-horsepower electric motor and 7.6-kilowatt hour lithium ion battery pack.

MILEAGE: 97 mpg-equivalent on gasoline and electricity, 42 mpg combined city/highway on gasoline.

TOP SPEED: 104 mph.

LENGTH: 191.8 inches.

WHEELBASE: 112.2 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 4,000 pounds.

BUILT AT: Hermosillo, Mexico.

OPTIONS: None.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $875.