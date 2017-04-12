2017 Ford Escape SE FWD
BASE PRICE: $23,750 for S; $25,250 for SE FWD.
AS TESTED: $30,125.
TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact SUV.
ENGINE: 1.5-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged, EcoBoost, inline four-cylinder.
MILEAGE: 23 mpg (city), 30 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: NA.
LENGTH: 178.1 inches.
WHEELBASE: 105.9 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 3,678 pounds.
BUILT AT: Louisville, Ky.
OPTIONS: Equipment group 201A (includes Sync 3, reverse sensing system, roof rack side rails, blind spot monitoring) $1,395; SE sport appearance package (includes leather-wrapped steering wheel, 19-inch, premium painted wheels) $1,295; voice-activated navigation system $795; power liftgate $495.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $895.
