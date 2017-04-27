MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A dairy group says most of Wisconsin’s 58 dairy farms desperately looking for new milk buyers before a Monday deadline have found them.

The Dairy Business Milk Marketing Cooperative said in a news release Thursday the group believes most farmers dropped by Grassland Dairy earlier this month found new buyers.

Grassland notified the farms it’d stop buying their milk May 1 after Canada changed its dairy pricing policy to favor domestic milk. The farms scrambled to find companies that would take their milk. Many faced having to shut down.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection spokesman Bill Cosh says he couldn’t confirm that only a few remain without buyers because the agency is still determining each farm’s status and helping those without buyers.