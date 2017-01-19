COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Facebook will build a 56,500 square meter (608,161 square foot) data center in central Denmark, its third such center outside the United States.

Facebook executive Niall McEntegart says the facility to be built west of Denmark’s third-largest city, Odense, “will be one of the most advanced, energy-efficient data centers.”

Odense Mayor Peter Rahbaek Juel said Thursday’s announcement deserved “a large Facebook ‘like.'” The city sold the industrial piece of land for 68 million kroner ($10 million).

No details were immediately available on when construction would begin or when the center will open.

In 2012, Facebook’s first data center outside the U.S. went online in the Arctic region of Sweden. The company has since announced it was building a second European data center in Ireland.