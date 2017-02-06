ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Facebook is heading to New York state’s highest court to challenge search warrants seeking information from user accounts.
Prosecutors in Manhattan sought search warrants in 2013 for the accounts of 381 individuals in connection with a disability benefits fraud case against New York City police and fire retirees.
Facebook challenged the warrants but lower courts sided with prosecutors, ruling it was up to individual users to challenge the warrants seeking their information.
The social media site provided the information but continues to argue that it has the right to challenge warrants for information it possesses about its users.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Trump drives two prominent state Republicans to the ACLU | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
Both sides will make oral arguments before the Court of Appeals Tuesday.
The case has been closely watched by social media companies, civil libertarians and prosecutors.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.