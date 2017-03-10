PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are expecting their second child.
In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg says his wife Priscilla Chan is pregnant with a girl. The couple already has a 1-year-old daughter.
In his post, Zuckerberg writes that he’s happy his first daughter, Max, will have a sister. Zuckerberg says he grew up with three sisters and they taught him to learn from smart, strong women. He also says his wife grew up with two sisters.
Zuckerberg says he and his wife can’t wait to welcome the baby and do their best to raise another strong woman.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- It's finally here: Din Tai Fung is now open in downtown Seattle!
- 2017 Seahawks free agent tracker
- How Bellevue’s India Gants fared in the finale of ‘America's Next Top Model’
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.