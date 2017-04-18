SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees the future of augmented reality in your smartphone camera, and not just in special goggles.
Facebook kicked off its annual conference for developers Tuesday with a speech by Zuckerberg, who outlined some augmented reality tools and features he envisions on Facebook. Augmented reality involves the project of computer-generated images into real-world surroundings.
Zuckerberg said new phone-based applications might include creating a three-dimensional scene from a single two-dimensional photo or splattering the walls of your house with colorful (virtual) art.
The Facebook founder also briefly addressed a tragedy that took place Monday, when a man posted video of a murder on Facebook. That raised questions about the company’s ability to monitor gruesome material on its site.
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- With thousands of pedestrians, why are vehicles allowed on Seattle’s Pike Place?
Zuckerberg said Facebook has “a lot of work” to do.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.