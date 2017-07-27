NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Facebook Inc., up $4.83 to $170.44
The social media network announced strong earnings and revenue in the second quarter.
AstraZeneca PLC, down $5.06 to $28.88
The British drugmaker reported disappointing results from a study of its lung cancer drug Imfinzi.
Verizon Communications Inc., up $3.41 to $47.81
The largest U.S. cellphone carrier had a better second quarter than analysts had expected.
Charter Communications Inc., up $18.13 to $366.90
Media companies traded higher as Wall Street was pleased with Charter’s second-quarter report.
Buffalo Wild Wings Inc., down $13.60 to $109.05
The restaurant chain had a weak quarter as chicken-wing costs grew and sales at older stores fell.
Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.95 to $56.57
Analysts were disappointed with the airline’s guidance despite solid a second-quarter report.
Twitter Inc., down $2.77 to $16.84
The social media company said its user numbers did not improve in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.
Johnson Controls International PLC, down $3.18 to $40.14
The technology and industrial company posted weak sales and lowered its forecasts.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $2.85 to $133.92
The biotechnology company raised its forecasts after a strong second quarter and said it will cut some research programs.