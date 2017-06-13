NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Science Applications International Corp., down $6.92 to $74.52

The information technology company said tight budgets for customers are hurting its sales, and greater costs affected its profits.

Sears Holdings Corp., down 18 cents to $6.85

The retailer’s former Canadian unit said it may have difficulty staying in business.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., down $5.75 to $52.58

The restaurant chain said sales at older restaurants have fallen in the current quarter.

Facebook Inc., up $2.24 to $150.68

After a two-day skid, technology stocks turned higher Tuesday.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 73 cents to $46.46

Verizon officially bought Yahoo’s internet business for $4.5 billion, bringing an end to Yahoo’s 21 years as a publicly traded company.

State Street Corp., up $1.48 to $88.59

Banks continued their recent strong performance and did better than the rest of the market Tuesday.

Essendant Inc., down $1.85 to $15.86

The workplace supplies distributor said CEO Robert Aiken resigned to pursue another opportunity.

Time Inc., up 5 cents to $13.95

The publisher of Time, People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune is cutting 300 jobs as it struggles to adjust to readers’ shift online.