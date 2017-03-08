NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
H&R Block Inc., up $3.10 to $23.94
The tax preparer jumped after releasing solid results and saying it’s seeing encouraging trends early in the tax filing season.
The Children’s Place Inc., up $18.25 to $118.15
The seller of children’s clothes and accessories soared after reporting strong results and issuing a forecast that was much stronger than analysts expected.
Urban Outfitters Inc., down 66 cents to $24.75
The clothing retailer issued a full-year forecast that disappointed investors.
Citigroup Inc., up 61 cents to $61.11
Banks rose as bond yields climbed, which will allow banks to charge more to lend money.
AES Corp., down 26 cents to $11.07
Utility stocks fell as bond yields rose, which makes the stocks less appealing to investors seeking income.
Express Inc., down $1.16 to $9.51
The clothing retailer reported earnings that missed analysts’ estimates and also predicted full-year earnings that were much lower than analysts were expecting.
Ciena Corp., down $2.20 to $23.97
The developer of high-speed networking technology reported results that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts.
Bojangles Inc., down 90 cents to $18.85
The chicken and biscuits restaurant operator predicted full-year earnings that fell short of what analysts were expecting.
