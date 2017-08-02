MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian mission in Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia says dozens of people have been injured by explosions at a munitions depot.

The Russian embassy in Abkhazia said the explosions ripped through a military arsenal in the village of Primorskoye on Wednesday, injuring about 50 people, 27 of whom were hospitalized. The mission said in a Facebook statement that those hospitalized included 19 Russian tourists.

Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Moscow effectively gained complete control over the lush Black Sea province and a second breakaway Georgian region, South Ossetia, after a brief war with Georgia in 2008. Russia has recognized both regions as independent nations, drawing international opprobrium.