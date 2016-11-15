Expedia bought a 61.6 percent stake in Trivago in 2012. It doesn’t plan to share its stake when Trivago goes public.

Expedia’s German hotel-booking site Trivago filed for an initial public offering in the U.S.

Trivago, through holding company Travel BV, filed with an offering size of $400 million, which is a placeholder amount that may change. It is seeking to list its American depositary receipts on the Nasdaq market under the symbol TRVG, according to a regulatory filing.

Trivago will have two classes of shares after the offering. The company plans on selling Class A shares to the public, according to the filing. Those shares are currently held by Trivago management, including Rolf Schroemgens, Peter Vinnemeier and Malte Siewert.

Class B shares will be held solely by Expedia, which doesn’t plan to sell its stake.

Expedia first bought into Trivago in 2012, paying about $628 million in cash and stock for 61.6 percent of the company. The acquisition was part of a push by Expedia to expand its presence in Europe.

Trivago posted a net loss of $57.8 million on revenue of $425.6 million in the first nine months of this year, according to the filing. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering.