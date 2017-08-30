Mark Okerstrom, Expedia’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of operations, is replacing Dara Khosrowshahi, who was tapped to lead embattled ride-hailing behemoth Uber.

Okerstrom, formerly Expedia’s chief financial officer and executive vice president of operations, joined the company in 2006. Earlier, he was a consultant with Bain & Co. in Boston and San Francisco, and worked for investment bank UBS in London.

“I am honored and humbled to have been entrusted to lead this great company of ours through its next phase of growth,” he said in an email to employees.

Khosrowshahi this week became Uber’s CEO, replacing departed co-founder Travis Kalanick.